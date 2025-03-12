NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NET Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET Power

NET Power Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:NPWR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 911,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. NET Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NET Power by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 332,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NET Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NET Power by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.