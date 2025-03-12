S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

