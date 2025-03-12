Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.0 %

LMT opened at $469.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.46 and its 200 day moving average is $520.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

