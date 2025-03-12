Inspire Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

