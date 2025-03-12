Inspire Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,949,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,296,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after buying an additional 1,846,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,555,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.