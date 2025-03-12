Inspire Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,949,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,296,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after buying an additional 1,846,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after buying an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,555,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

