JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

