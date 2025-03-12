Callan Family Office LLC Invests $234,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,700,000 after buying an additional 696,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $44,494,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 123.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,409,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,207.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

