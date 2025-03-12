Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.38.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $526.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.28 and its 200 day moving average is $532.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,243 shares in the company, valued at $77,586,026.21. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

