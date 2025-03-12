40,621 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.