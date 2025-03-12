Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,451,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,955,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.22 and a 12-month high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,582.04. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649 shares of company stock worth $738,519 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

