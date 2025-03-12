Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 186,524 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,524 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $33,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,525,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,801,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

