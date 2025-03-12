Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 417 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

