Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Kellanova by 80.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $9,239,973.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,878,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $93,673,894 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

