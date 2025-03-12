GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 34.9% – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 34.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.89 ($0.02). 7,520,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 943% from the average session volume of 721,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.10. The company has a market cap of £7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
