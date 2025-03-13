Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) to Issue $0.09 Final Dividend

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
Briscoe Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Briscoe Group Company Profile
