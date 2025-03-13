Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) to Issue $0.09 Final Dividend

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Briscoe Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Briscoe Group Company Profile

Briscoe Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing homeware and sporting products in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments: Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates stores under the Briscoes Homeware and Rebel Sport brand, as well as sells its products online. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

