Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,530,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,782,000 after buying an additional 518,270 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 329.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,443,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, Director Inge G. Thulin acquired 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,837.25. This trade represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,864.60. This trade represents a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $134.63.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.