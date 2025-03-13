Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 56,816,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 213,359,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
