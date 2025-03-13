iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

