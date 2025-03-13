abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

VFL stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.