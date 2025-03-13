Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.23 and last traded at $87.91, with a volume of 1053917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

