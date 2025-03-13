Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Invests $84,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after buying an additional 1,052,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after buying an additional 521,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after purchasing an additional 391,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GS opened at $535.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $614.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.41 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

