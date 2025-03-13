Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 65,668 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,490,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,022,000 after buying an additional 90,592 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 135,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 247,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

