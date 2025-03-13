Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9,958.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

