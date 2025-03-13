Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 546 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,173,000 after acquiring an additional 159,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,897,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 820,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after buying an additional 133,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 109,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $271,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,947,418.63. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

