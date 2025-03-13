Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 62,193 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 99,676 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

