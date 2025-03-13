Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%.
Legal & General Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.40 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.20 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group
In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £1,645.11 ($2,133.46). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £2,468.56 ($3,201.35). Insiders have bought 23,455 shares of company stock worth $5,642,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
