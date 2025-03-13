EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

