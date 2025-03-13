Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Up 42% – Time to Buy?

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) rose 42% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Adacel Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About Adacel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.