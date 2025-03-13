Amundi Buys 142,537 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Amundi increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,537 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Carvana worth $46,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Carvana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,866,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,784 shares of company stock worth $18,599,844. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a 200 day moving average of $213.65. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.65.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

