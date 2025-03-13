First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

FTLS stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

