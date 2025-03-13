Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 103.40 ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STB traded up GBX 93.70 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 513.70 ($6.66). The stock had a trading volume of 358,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,614. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.32). The company has a market cap of £97.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 548.73.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and has 920 employees (full‐time equivalent) as at August 2024. The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

