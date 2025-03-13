Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
AVTBF stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.
About Avant Brands
