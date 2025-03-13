Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

AVTBF stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Avant Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

