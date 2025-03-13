Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.