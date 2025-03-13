Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

