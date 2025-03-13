IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 136,013 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,013 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 4.85% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,504,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 76,799 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,205,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

HTAB stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

