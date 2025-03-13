CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $91.22 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

