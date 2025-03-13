Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 12th (ACCO, BA, FCX, GFF, GNE, IMUX, KHC, LODE, NBIX, NOAH)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 12th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

