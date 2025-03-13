Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.14 ($18.63) and last traded at €17.14 ($18.63). Approximately 94,006 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.70 ($19.24).

Grenke Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.30.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

