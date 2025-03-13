FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading Up 2.4% – What’s Next?

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 2,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

FFBW Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

