ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 3,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.