Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.39. Trevena shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1,840 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
