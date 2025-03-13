Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.09. 558,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,763% from the average session volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

