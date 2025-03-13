Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €26.18 ($28.46) and last traded at €26.20 ($28.48). 1,100,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.93 ($30.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

