BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1,462.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,738 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $108.05 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

