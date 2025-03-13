Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $151.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $122.73 and a 52-week high of $169.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

