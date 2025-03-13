Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,277 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 1.47% of Pineapple Energy worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PEGY stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $313.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

