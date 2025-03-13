Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.22% of Energizer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Energizer by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Energizer by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Energizer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,660,000 after purchasing an additional 533,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

