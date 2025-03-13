Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 44,850 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $160.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

