Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Up 167.3% in February

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Bouygues Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Bouygues has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.
About Bouygues
