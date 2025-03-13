Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

